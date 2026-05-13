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'Triton' in Concert

'Triton' in Concert

Music Helps presents New England roots group “Triton” live in concert at the West Newbury Hall on Friday, June 5th at 7 p.m. Join us for a night of joyful traditional music! Suggested donation of $20. Proceeds benefit Music Helps, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to music education for all.

The West Newbury Hall
Suggested donation of $20.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Music Helps
8026618054
eliza.goodell@musichelp.us
https://musichelps.us

Artist Group Info

Triton
https://www.TritonTrad.com
The West Newbury Hall
219 Tyler Farm Road
West Newbury , Vermont 05085
8025055281
WestNewburyHall@gmail.com
https://WestNewburyHall.org