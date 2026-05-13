'Triton' in Concert
'Triton' in Concert
Music Helps presents New England roots group “Triton” live in concert at the West Newbury Hall on Friday, June 5th at 7 p.m. Join us for a night of joyful traditional music! Suggested donation of $20. Proceeds benefit Music Helps, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to music education for all.
The West Newbury Hall
Suggested donation of $20.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Music Helps
8026618054
eliza.goodell@musichelp.us
Artist Group Info
Triton
The West Newbury Hall
219 Tyler Farm RoadWest Newbury , Vermont 05085
8025055281
WestNewburyHall@gmail.com