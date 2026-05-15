Shelburne Farmers Market
Shelburne Farmers Market
The Shelburne Farmers Market connects local producers with the community every Saturday, rain or shine, at the Shelburne Parade Grounds.
We welcome farmers, prepared food vendors, artisans, and community organizations who share our commitment to a robust local food system and vibrant community space.
Shelburne Parade Grounds
Free
Every week through Oct 17, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
The Town of Shelburne
8022645031
selliot@shelburnevt.org
Artist Group Info
Selliot@shelburnevt.org
Shelburne Parade Grounds
5420 Shelburne RdShelburne, Vermont 05482-6895
8022645031
selliot@shelburnevt.org