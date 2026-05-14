George Murtie
George Murtie
Come on out to the Pub to hear George on acoustic guitar & vocals performing recognizable country, rock, folk, and Americana favorites!
Song selections include well-known country, rock, folk, and Americana material by artists such as Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, Jim Croce, James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, The Eagles and many similar artists.
All ages, BYOB. Suggested donation $10.
Dick Wright Public House
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Dick Wright Public House
8022852211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com
Dick Wright Public House
5204 Main StFranklin, Vermont 05457
802-285-2211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com