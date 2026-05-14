REAL TIME REVOLUTION® Living History Event

This Memorial Day, Fort Ticonderoga invites visitors to do more than remember — to truly understand what was sacrificed. As part of the America 250 commemoration and Fort Ticonderoga’s groundbreaking REAL TIME REVOLUTION®, visitors will step inside the Continental Army of May 1776 — experiencing their weapons, rations, music, and daily struggle — and witness firsthand what those soldiers believed they were fighting and dying for. Living history programs and immersive demonstrations run throughout Saturday and Sunday, May 23–24, 2026, 9:30am–5pm.