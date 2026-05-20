Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Marlboro Music Festival

The Marlboro Music Festival

Each summer, extraordinary musicians gather to explore music in depth, across generations, in a spirit of discovery and collaboration. We invite you to experience for yourself the magic of Marlboro during our five weeks of open rehearsals and weekend concerts. Performances take place from July 18 to August 16, 2026 in Persons Auditorium, on the Marlboro campus in Marlboro, Vermont. Please visit our website for individual concert dates, this summer's participant list, and more information.

Persons Auditorium
$5-40
Every week through Aug 16, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Marlboro Music Festival and School
+18022542394
info@marlboromusic.org
https://www.marlboromusic.org
Persons Auditorium
2472 South Road
Marlboro, Vermont 05344
+18022542394
info@marlboromusic.org
https://marlboromusic.org