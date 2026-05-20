The Marlboro Music Festival

Each summer, extraordinary musicians gather to explore music in depth, across generations, in a spirit of discovery and collaboration. We invite you to experience for yourself the magic of Marlboro during our five weeks of open rehearsals and weekend concerts. Performances take place from July 18 to August 16, 2026 in Persons Auditorium, on the Marlboro campus in Marlboro, Vermont. Please visit our website for individual concert dates, this summer's participant list, and more information.