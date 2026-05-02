The Jarretts
The Jarretts
The Jarretts are a guitar mandolin duo playing an eclectic playlist of country, bluegrass, folk as well as 60’s and 70’s music.
Join us at the Pub for another night of great music! As always, this event is all-ages, and BYOB. Suggested donation $10.
Dick Wright Public House
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Dick Wright Public House
8022852211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com
Dick Wright Public House
5204 Main StFranklin, Vermont 05457
802-285-2211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com