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Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception

Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception

Join us at the BCA Center for drinks and light refreshments to celebrate the opening of tour summer exhibitions Everything is Everything and Dream / Mộng : Veronica Pham.

BCA’s Summer exhibitions are supported in part by the Maslow Family Foundation. Hospitality sponsor, Lake Champlain Chocolates. Burlington City Arts is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council & the National Endowment for the Arts.

Burlington City Arts Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Burlington City Arts
802-865-7166
bca@burlingtoncityarts.org
https://www.burlingtoncityarts.org/events
Burlington City Arts Center
135 Church st
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-865-7554
burlingtoncityarts@gmail.com
https://www.burlingtoncityarts.org/