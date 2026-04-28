Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception
Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception
Join us at the BCA Center for drinks and light refreshments to celebrate the opening of tour summer exhibitions Everything is Everything and Dream / Mộng : Veronica Pham.
BCA’s Summer exhibitions are supported in part by the Maslow Family Foundation. Hospitality sponsor, Lake Champlain Chocolates. Burlington City Arts is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council & the National Endowment for the Arts.
Burlington City Arts Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Burlington City Arts
802-865-7166
bca@burlingtoncityarts.org
Burlington City Arts Center
135 Church stBurlington, Vermont 05401
802-865-7554
burlingtoncityarts@gmail.com