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Animals in Myth & Legend

Animals in Myth & Legend

We are hosting a free program for kids kindergarten - 5th grade! The Vermont Institute of Natural Science is visiting with live animals to teach us about our feathered and scaly friends.

How did Snake lose her legs? Why does Owl only fly at night? How did Turtle fly south for the winter? Meet these animals and hear their stories while we learn about the adaptations they have that help them survive. We’ll explore a few different tales that people tell to help them understand the world of wildlife around them.

McIndoes Academy Community Center on June 20, 2:00pm

McIndoes Academy
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

McIndoes Academy Community Center
8026330064
info@mcindoesacademy.org
https://www.mcindoesacademy.org/

Artist Group Info

McIndoes Academy Community Center
info@mcindoesacademy.org
https://www.mcindoesacademy.org/
McIndoes Academy
37 Academy Ln
McIndoe Falls, Vermont 05050
8026330064
info@mcindoesacademy.org
https://www.mcindoesacademy.org/