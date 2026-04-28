Animals in Myth & Legend
Animals in Myth & Legend
We are hosting a free program for kids kindergarten - 5th grade! The Vermont Institute of Natural Science is visiting with live animals to teach us about our feathered and scaly friends.
How did Snake lose her legs? Why does Owl only fly at night? How did Turtle fly south for the winter? Meet these animals and hear their stories while we learn about the adaptations they have that help them survive. We’ll explore a few different tales that people tell to help them understand the world of wildlife around them.
McIndoes Academy Community Center on June 20, 2:00pm
McIndoes Academy
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McIndoes Academy Community Center
8026330064
info@mcindoesacademy.org
Artist Group Info
McIndoes Academy Community Center
info@mcindoesacademy.org
McIndoes Academy
37 Academy LnMcIndoe Falls, Vermont 05050
8026330064
info@mcindoesacademy.org