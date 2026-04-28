Animals in Myth & Legend

We are hosting a free program for kids kindergarten - 5th grade! The Vermont Institute of Natural Science is visiting with live animals to teach us about our feathered and scaly friends.

How did Snake lose her legs? Why does Owl only fly at night? How did Turtle fly south for the winter? Meet these animals and hear their stories while we learn about the adaptations they have that help them survive. We’ll explore a few different tales that people tell to help them understand the world of wildlife around them.

McIndoes Academy Community Center on June 20, 2:00pm

