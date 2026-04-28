Praise! Project Sacred Bodies

A creative storytelling workshop and community gathering. Created by Wender and VT Dance, co-presented by Sandglass Theater and All Souls Church, this welcoming space invites participants to explore themes of healing, identity, and belonging through movement, reflection, and shared stories. Rooted in the Praise! Project, this workshop centers curiosity, connection, and collective meaning-making. No prior experience is needed, just bring yourself. Whether you’re drawn to creative exploration, meaningful conversation, or simply being in community, all are welcome. The event will be followed by a community potluck.