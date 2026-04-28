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Ashley Jane's Hootenanny

Ashley Jane's Hootenanny

Dust off'yer boots, brush off your hat, and let's gitty-up for a hoedown! Ashley Jane's Hootenanny proudly plays the classics from the golden age of country and western music...plus a hearty helping of trucker tunes and even a bit of rockabilly. Hootin' and hollerin" are encouraged! Please join us for a lively evening of music and dance. The fun begins on Saturday, June 20th from 6 to 8pm. Entrance is FREE.....Donations for future programs are greatly appreciated

Food will be available!

McIndoes Academy
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

McIndoes Academy Community Center
8026330064
info@mcindoesacademy.org
https://www.mcindoesacademy.org/

Artist Group Info

McIndoes Academy Community Center
info@mcindoesacademy.org
https://www.mcindoesacademy.org/
McIndoes Academy
37 Academy Ln
McIndoe Falls, Vermont 05050
8026330064
info@mcindoesacademy.org
https://www.mcindoesacademy.org/