Dust off'yer boots, brush off your hat, and let's gitty-up for a hoedown! Ashley Jane's Hootenanny proudly plays the classics from the golden age of country and western music...plus a hearty helping of trucker tunes and even a bit of rockabilly. Hootin' and hollerin" are encouraged! Please join us for a lively evening of music and dance. The fun begins on Saturday, June 20th from 6 to 8pm. Entrance is FREE.....Donations for future programs are greatly appreciated

Food will be available!