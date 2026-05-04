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Stephen Kiernan Author Talk: Pollock’s Last Lover

Stephen Kiernan Author Talk: Pollock’s Last Lover

The Pierson Library and The Flying Pig Bookstore invite you to an author talk with Vermont writer Stephen P. Kiernan, celebrating his new novel, Pollock’s Last Lover: A Novel of Art and Deception.

Set in New York City across the 1950s and early 2000s, the novel follows two women whose lives intersect through the legacy of painter Jackson Pollock. When a woman claims to possess his final painting, worth millions, a young auction house associate is tasked with verifying its authenticity, uncovering deeper questions of ambition, power, and artistic legacy. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Pierson Library
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pierson Library
8029855124
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://piersonlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Stephan Kiernan
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://www.stephenpkiernan.com/
Pierson Library
5376 Shelburne Rd.
Shelburne, Vermont 05482
8029855124
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://piersonlibrary.org