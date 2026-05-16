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Sim Shalom (Grant Us Peace): 400 Years of Jewish Music

Sim Shalom (Grant Us Peace): 400 Years of Jewish Music

The Vermont Choral Union (VCU), under the direction of Eric Milnes, presents a collection of choral works from the Jewish tradition, featuring composers such as Salamone Rossi, Louis Lewandowski, Emanuel Kirshner, and Max Janowski. Often overlooked by contemporary audiences, these works illuminate our historical understanding and provide a new context for our present.

The program culminates with Leonard Bernstein’s iconic Chichester Psalms. VCU is excited to share this much-beloved choral masterwork with Burlington audiences. Assistant Director Cole Marino directs Bernstein’s rarely-heard chamber orchestration, featuring some of Vermont’s great instrumental performers. Complementing the first portion of the program, Bernstein’s composition highlights the influence of the Jewish tradition on both his compositional style and the broader choral repertoire.

These performances promise to entertain, enlighten, and engage audiences, and the Vermont Choral Union looks forward to seeing you there!

College Street Congregational Church
Preferred seating $50, General seating $30, Students $10, Children under 18 Free
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Vermont Choral Union
802-238-5434
bridgetz@gmail.com
https://www.vtchoralunion.org/

Artist Group Info

bridgetz@gmail.com
College Street Congregational Church
265 College Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-448-0558
https://www.collegestreetchurch.org/