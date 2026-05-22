Scots Day at Fort Ticonderoga

Discover the heroic stories of Scottish soldiers in the British Army serving at Ticonderoga and North America though the campaigns of the 18th century. Thrill at musket demonstrations that highlight the equipment, clothing, and tactics of the red-coated Scottish soldier, during the defining military campaigns that shaped North America.

Merchants selling kilts, crafts, and other gifts will join Scottish organizations from across the East Coast to greet visitors with information on all aspects of their rich heritage.

Lively performances include Vermont Highland Dance, the Leatherstocking District Pipe Band, and the Fifes and Drums of Fort Ticonderoga. The full day of activities includes special guided tours and a remembrance service on the Carillon Battlefield at the Memorial Cairn. Carillon boat cruises will carry visitors onto the water to explore the epic historic landscape and its strategic importance during the 18th century.

Scots Day programming is included with your General Admission ticket!