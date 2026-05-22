REAL TIME REVOLUTION®: “Today We Are a Nation Among the People of the World”

During this one-day event, experience the first reading of the Declaration of Independence to the troops at Ticonderoga exactly as it occurred 250 years ago, on July 28, 1776. Delve into Ticonderoga’s unsung tale of perseverance and patriotism in 1776.

Nationally, we celebrate July 4, 1776 when the Continental Congress released the Declaration of Independence to be printed. With the speed of transportation at the time, copies of the Declaration reached Ticonderoga on July 15, as the Northern Continental Army was still assembling at Ticonderoga. During this event, discover the Continental Army’s struggle to rebuild itself as the struggle for British rights became a fight for nationhood. See how the work of tailors, shoemakers, carpenters, surgeons, carters, and more allowed this American Army to restore order and spirit at Ticonderoga. Hear the varied reactions of officers and soldiers as they received word that they now had to defend newly declared independence. See how the army began work in the summer of 1776 to halt British invasion on land and on Lake Champlain.

“Today We Are a Nation Among the People of the World” programming is included with your General Admission ticket!