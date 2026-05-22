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REAL TIME REVOLUTION® Signature Reenactment Event: Return of an Army

REAL TIME REVOLUTION® Signature Reenactment Event: Return of an Army

Fort Ticonderoga will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Independence Day with a three-day reenactment event on July 3-5, recreating the Northern Continental Army’s preparations to defend its new nation, as the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While delegates of the Continental Congress were putting pen to paper, declaring independence from British rule, nearly 350 miles north the Northern Continental Army continued to wage battle against British forces. After becoming overwhelmed in battle, the Continentals retreated to Fort Ticonderoga and constructed their defensive position, reinforced with heavy cannon delivered by boat on Lake Champlain. Simultaneously, the army battled an outbreak of smallpox and cared for the wounded at the Northern Continental Army’s general hospital.

The “Return of an Army” celebration and reenactment are part of REAL TIME REVOLUTION®, a multi-year initiative coinciding with our nation’s 250th year anniversary to bring to life the people and events that defined the fight for independence. Continuing through 2026 and 2027, the immersive experience brings the critical years of 1775-1777 to life through daily living history programs and signature events, offering visitors an unparalleled moment-by-moment experience of the historic events surrounding the American Revolution.

Return of an Army programming is included with your General Admission ticket! Tickets are valid for two consecutive days.

Fort Ticonderoga
$30/adult; $28/senior; $14/child
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fort Ticonderoga
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/

Artist Group Info

rwiktorko@fort-ticonderoga.org
Fort Ticonderoga
102 Fort Ti Road
Ticonderoga, New York 12883
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/