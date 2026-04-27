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Open Studios: Katie O'Rourke

Open Studios: Katie O'Rourke

Step inside the creative world of Montpelier artist Katie O’Rourke during Vermont Open Studio Weekend. Visit her second-floor studio to experience vibrant intuitive abstract paintings inspired by movement, emotion, and imagination, along with a behind-the-scenes look at her process.

Each painting begins with play, courage, and a willingness to let go of outcome—often within a chosen color palette—trusting that nothing is fixed. From there, a call-and-response unfolds as composition emerges through intuitive exploration and problem-solving, until the work reveals what it wants to become.

Her studio is located in a shared, historic arts building with fellow artists, an art supply shop, and the Savoy independent cinema, offering a glimpse into a working creative community in central Vermont. Free and open to all.

Katie O'Rourke Art
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 24, 2026.

Event Supported By

Vermont Crafts Council
802-279-9495
vermontcraftscouncil@gmail.com
https://www.vermontcrafts.com/

Artist Group Info

Katie O'Rourke
katie@katieorourkeart.com
https://www.katieorourkeart.com
Katie O'Rourke Art
24 Main Street
Montpelier, Vermont 05602
8024988588
katie@katieorourkeart.com
https://www.katieorourkeart.com