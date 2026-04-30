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Norwich Farmers Market: Opening Day

Norwich Farmers Market: Opening Day

We're heading outdoors to our Route 5 spot! We will be there every Saturday from May-October (rain or shine!)

9am-1pm with over 55 weekly local vendors, live music and some of the best food and fun the Upper Valley has to offer. Hope to see you at the market!

Norwich Farmers Market
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Norwich Farmers Market
802-384-7447
manager@norwichfarmersmarket.org
https://www.norwichfarmersmarket.org
Norwich Farmers Market
281 Route 5 South
Norwich, Vermont 05055
802-384-7447
manager@norwichfarmersmarket.org
https://www.norwichfarmersmarket.org