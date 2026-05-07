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The Upper Valley Community Band's Annual Spring Concert

The Upper Valley Community Band's Annual Spring Concert

The Upper Valley Community Band invites you to our annual spring concert May 17th at 3pm in the Mascoma Valley Regional High School (MVRHS) auditorium! We have a packed program that ranges from concert band classics like American Overture for Band to music from the movie La La Land to more unusual pieces like the medieval inspired Danceries by Kenneth Hesketh as well as some opening numbers by the MVRHS Jazz Band. Admission is by donation. For more information or to sign up for an email reminder see https://www.uvcb.org/event-details/spring-concert-2026. We're looking forward to seeing you for our first concert at Mascoma!

Mascoma Valley Regional High School Auditorium
By donation
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Upper Valley Community Band
uppervalleycommunityband@gmail.com
https://www.uvcb.org
Mascoma Valley Regional High School Auditorium
27 Royal Rd
Canaan, New Hampshire 03741