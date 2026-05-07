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Madison Thompson: Thursday Noontime Recital

Madison Thompson: Thursday Noontime Recital

Madison Thompson, Organ Scholar at Christ Church Cathedral, Montreal and a graduate student at McGill University will present a recital on the St. Stephen's 150 year-old pipe organ on Thursday, June 4 at 12:15 pm. Madison, who holds a degree in Music and French from Trinity College, Hartford, will play music by J.S. Bach, Sweelinck, Vierne, Whiting, and Florence Price.

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on the Green
Free
12:15 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
802-388-7200
ststephensmiddlebury@gmail.com
https://www.ststephensmidd.org/

Artist Group Info

Madison Thompson
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on the Green
3 Main Street
Middlebury, Vermont 05753
802-388-7200
rludwig@ststephensmidd.org
https://www.ststephensmidd.org/