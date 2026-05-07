Madison Thompson: Thursday Noontime Recital
Madison Thompson: Thursday Noontime Recital
Madison Thompson, Organ Scholar at Christ Church Cathedral, Montreal and a graduate student at McGill University will present a recital on the St. Stephen's 150 year-old pipe organ on Thursday, June 4 at 12:15 pm. Madison, who holds a degree in Music and French from Trinity College, Hartford, will play music by J.S. Bach, Sweelinck, Vierne, Whiting, and Florence Price.
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on the Green
Free
12:15 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
802-388-7200
ststephensmiddlebury@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Madison Thompson
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on the Green
3 Main StreetMiddlebury, Vermont 05753
802-388-7200
rludwig@ststephensmidd.org