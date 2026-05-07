Drew Hutson Rogers Band, Jaded Ravins, Sons of Williams

Ozarks heartland rock meets Vermont soul — Drew Hutson Rogers Band brings their country-fried, Petty-inspired originals up from Fayetteville, Arkansas, with support from Jaded Ravins and Sons of Williams.

Drew Hutson Rogers Band: Ozarks heartland original rock — described as "Tom Petty and Grateful Dead had a country-fried devil child." Based out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Drew Hutson Rogers Band blends rock with Americana and roots influences, delivering high-energy performances fueled by honest songwriting and road-tested grooves.

Jaded Ravins: Kelly Ravin and Halle Jade — a modern-day Johnny and June. Jaded Ravins pour soulful Americana and country rock originals into every performance, with Kelly's powerful voice and Halle's tasty harmonies creating a dynamic, heartfelt experience. From backcountry bars to big city clubs, they always leave it all on stage.

Sons of Williams: Bow Thayer and his son River are Sons of Williams — rooted in Americana and folk tradition, they deliver heartfelt performances with engaging storytelling and dynamic energy. Their sound resonates deeply with audiences, blending original songwriting with a live presence that captivates from the first note.