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Drew Hutson Rogers Band, Jaded Ravins, Sons of Williams

Drew Hutson Rogers Band, Jaded Ravins, Sons of Williams

Ozarks heartland rock meets Vermont soul — Drew Hutson Rogers Band brings their country-fried, Petty-inspired originals up from Fayetteville, Arkansas, with support from Jaded Ravins and Sons of Williams.

Drew Hutson Rogers Band: Ozarks heartland original rock — described as "Tom Petty and Grateful Dead had a country-fried devil child." Based out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Drew Hutson Rogers Band blends rock with Americana and roots influences, delivering high-energy performances fueled by honest songwriting and road-tested grooves.

Jaded Ravins: Kelly Ravin and Halle Jade — a modern-day Johnny and June. Jaded Ravins pour soulful Americana and country rock originals into every performance, with Kelly's powerful voice and Halle's tasty harmonies creating a dynamic, heartfelt experience. From backcountry bars to big city clubs, they always leave it all on stage.

Sons of Williams: Bow Thayer and his son River are Sons of Williams — rooted in Americana and folk tradition, they deliver heartfelt performances with engaging storytelling and dynamic energy. Their sound resonates deeply with audiences, blending original songwriting with a live presence that captivates from the first note.

The Underground Listening Room
$14 - $17
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Underground Listening Room
802-431-6267
shows@theundergroundvt.com
https://www.theundergroundshows.com
The Underground Listening Room
24 Pleasant St.
Randolph, Vermont 05060
802-431-6267
shows@theundergroundvt.com
https://theundergroundshows.com