Make Music Vermont is the statewide celebration of Make Music Day — an annual, global festival held every June 21st, the summer solstice. On this one day, musicians of every level and genre take to public spaces to share free, live music with their communities. Visit our website to find a performance near you!

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as Fête de la Musique — a simple idea that on the longest day of the year, music should fill the streets. What started in Paris has grown into a worldwide movement, now celebrated in over 2,000 cities across 120+ countries on every continent.

Make Music Vermont proudly joins this global tradition, connecting Green Mountain musicians and communities to a celebration that spans the world.