NMOP Presents: Songbooks
NMOP Presents: Songbooks
Join us for a unique musical event! Our celebration of adventurous song starts with a free community workshop for singers and songwriters in any style of music, with expert guidance on singing technique and folk singing styles. Afterward, stick around to explore Main Street Landing's spaces, listening to an immersive blend of voices in concert.
Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
New Music On The Point
267-886-5359
newmusiconthepoint@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tony Arnold
newmusiconthepoint@gmail.com
Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center
60 Lake StBurlington, Vermont 05401
802-660-2600
info@vtiff.org