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NMOP Presents: Songbooks

NMOP Presents: Songbooks

Join us for a unique musical event! Our celebration of adventurous song starts with a free community workshop for singers and songwriters in any style of music, with expert guidance on singing technique and folk singing styles. Afterward, stick around to explore Main Street Landing's spaces, listening to an immersive blend of voices in concert.

Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Music On The Point
267-886-5359
newmusiconthepoint@gmail.com
https://newmusiconthepoint.com/

Artist Group Info

Tony Arnold
newmusiconthepoint@gmail.com
https://newmusiconthepoint.com/
Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center
60 Lake St
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-660-2600
info@vtiff.org
https://www.mainstreetlanding.com/