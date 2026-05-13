Mary Bonhag Recital: A Full Circle Preschool Fundraiser
Mary Bonhag Recital: A Full Circle Preschool Fundraiser
Join us at Ohavi Zedek for a special benefit concert in support of Full Circle Preschool, featuring acclaimed Vermont soprano Mary Bonhag. Celebrated for her "supple expressive voice" and extraordinary musicianship,
Through a program of moving and uplifting music, this intimate evening will celebrate the power of song to nurture community, connection, and joy—values at the heart of Full Circle Preschool's mission.
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue
$0 - $36
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ohavi Zedek
802-864-0218
office@ohavizedek.org
Artist Group Info
Mary Bonhag
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue
188 North Prospect StBurlington, Vermont 05401
802-864-0218