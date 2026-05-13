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Mary Bonhag Recital: A Full Circle Preschool Fundraiser

Mary Bonhag Recital: A Full Circle Preschool Fundraiser

Join us at Ohavi Zedek for a special benefit concert in support of Full Circle Preschool, featuring acclaimed Vermont soprano Mary Bonhag. Celebrated for her "supple expressive voice" and extraordinary musicianship,

Through a program of moving and uplifting music, this intimate evening will celebrate the power of song to nurture community, connection, and joy—values at the heart of Full Circle Preschool's mission.

Ohavi Zedek Synagogue
$0 - $36
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ohavi Zedek
802-864-0218
office@ohavizedek.org
https://ohavizedek.org

Artist Group Info

Mary Bonhag
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue
188 North Prospect St
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-864-0218
https://ohavizedek.org/