Aug 12 | Eye on the Sky Stargazing Party at Billings Farm

Mark Breen, planetarium director of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, and Jane Lindholm will guide you through the night sky and answer your questions about stars, planets and constellations. This tour of the night sky will be broadcast live on Vermont Public radio!

Food and drink will be available for sale, or you’re welcome to bring a picnic. Vendors include Heidi’s Hotdogs, Sustainable Eats, Farmhouse Scoop Shop and Vermont Mobile Spirits.

Seating is first come, first served on the Billings Farm lawn. Bring your blanket or camp chairs. Come early to enjoy lawn games and activities for all ages and meet members of the Vermont Astronomical Society; take a stroll along the walking trail, explore the Billings Farmstead Gardens and visit with the farm animals.

This is a rain or shine event! Indoor seating is limited in the case of inclement weather. A weather decision will be made 24 hours in advance.

This free event is made possible with support from Adagio Chocolates.

RSVP here!

Event Schedule

6:30 p.m.: Doors open | dinner available | activities begin

9:00 p.m.: Stargazing live broadcast begins

9:00 p.m.: Food sales end

10:00 p.m.: Event ends

What to bring:

- Extra layers for when the sun goes down

- A blanket or chair. Seating will be on the lawn at Billings Farm.

- A flashlight or headlamp with a red filter can be helpful

- Binoculars or telescope for stargazing

- Bug spray and bug nets

- Water bottles

Accommodations

Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least seven days in advance of the event.

Cancellation Policy

Please let us know by emailing events@vermontpublic.org if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

Directions and Parking

Billings Farm is located at 69 Old River Rd, Woodstock, VT 05091. Parking is available in the main lot and the overflow lot on River Rd. Parking attendants will be available to direct you. Click here for a map of the farm.

Recording Disclosure

Photographs will be taken at the event and the audio from our Eye on the Sky Stargazing Party (beginning at 9 p.m.) will be broadcast live on Vermont Public radio.

Other questions? Email us at events@vermontpublic.org.

