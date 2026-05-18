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Jun 6 | Town By Town: Vermont Edition Live in Brattleboro

Jun 6 | Town By Town: Vermont Edition Live in Brattleboro

The Vermont Edition team is headed to Windham County for the next installment of its monthly “Town by Town” series. Join us in Brattleboro for a live broadcast from the Latchis Theatre. Bring your stories, history and questions about Brattleboro, or email them now to vermontedition@vermontpublic.org.

Tickets are free, but we ask that you RSVP so we know to expect you. The Vermont Edition broadcast begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 1 p.m. If you can’t join us in person, you can listen live on the radio or stream on vermontpublic.org.

11:30 a.m. - Doors open
11:55 a.m. - Please be seated by this time

12 p.m. - Vermont Edition Begins

1 p.m. - Vermont Edition ends

The Latchis Theater
Free
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Public
802-655-9451
events@vermontpublic.org
https://www.vermontpublic.org

Artist Group Info

events@vermontpublic.org
The Latchis Theater
50 Main Street
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
(802) 246-1500
jon@latchisarts.org
https://latchis.com/