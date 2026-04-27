Louvenia Dorsey Bright Portrait Unveiling

The family and friends of Louvenia Dorsey Bright, in conjunction with the Friends of the Vermont State House and the Vermont State Curator’s Office, are proud to announce the unveiling ceremony for a portrait of former Rep. Louvenia Dorsey Bright, the first African-American woman and woman of color to serve in the Vermont Legislature. Bright represented South Burlington in the Vermont House of Representatives from 1989 through 1994.

Gov. Phil Scott and members of the Bright family will take the lead in reflecting on Bright’s service and lifting the drape from her portrait in the House Chamber of the Vermont State House on Tuesday, May 5 at 4:00 pm. Remarks by artist Ayana Ross and legislative leaders, friends and colleagues will follow, culminating with thanks to the many donors who made the portrait possible by Friends of the State House chair Thad Gibson. After the ceremony, all are welcome to attend a reception in the Cedar Creek Room from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. The painting will hang in the West Corridor on the first floor of the Statehouse.