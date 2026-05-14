Jukebox Jake returns with his own special blend of favorites!

Heavily inspired by early Bob Dylan and John Prine, Jake writes in a similar style as both artists offering simple chords progressions, catchy hooks, and relatable lyrics that listeners can enjoy.

His debut album, “The Road Less Traveled” can be found on all streaming platforms.

Jukebox Jake plays a variety of 50’s and 60’s songs from Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Elvis, Tom Petty, and Bob Dylan.

This event is all ages, BYOB. Suggested donation $10.