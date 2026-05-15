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Homemade Jam!

Homemade Jam!

Looking to pick, grin, and share a meal? Whether you're a seasoned player or just getting comfortable with your chords, we'd love to have you join us for our weekly gathering in East Hardwick at the Grange! Join Jeanne, Will and JD Miller from the Bleeding Hearts Family Band!

When: Every Tuesday evening. Music starts at 5:00 PM.

What: The Homemade Jam—a relaxed, session for local musicians.

Community Spirit: In addition to the tunes, we're all about keeping our neighbors fed. We ask that attendees please bring one of the following:

—A dish to share for our communal potluck if you can. If not, a meal will be provided by the Grangers.
—A non-perishable food item to donate to our on-site mini food shelf.

Grab your guitar, fiddle, banjo, or mandolin and come help us fill the air with music. We can't wait to see (and hear) you there!

Caledonia Grange No. 9
Every week through Oct 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

Caledonia Grange No. 9
8025951307
easthardwickgrange@gmail.com
https://easthardwickgrange.org

Artist Group Info

Jeanne, Will and JD Miller
jeanne.hardwick@gmail.com
Caledonia Grange No. 9
88 Church Street
East Hardwick, Vermont 05836
8025951307
easthardwickgrange@gmail.com
https://easthardwickgrange.org