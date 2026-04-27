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'Gone Guys' Film Screening

'Gone Guys' Film Screening

Join the Stern Center and Generator for a free screening of the Vermont documentary film Gone Guys, followed by light refreshments and a group discussion led by youth and community educators Shaun Stephens, Stern Center Speech Language Pathologist, and Mason Merriam, Generator Director of Facilities & Operations.

Screening is free, but pre-registration is required: https://app.glueup.com/event/film-screening-gone-guys-179309/

Gone Guys explores a “quiet crisis” in our communities, hidden in plain sight: the increasing disengagement and isolation of boys and young men. Set in rural Vermont, this documentary brings national data to life highlighting the struggles faced by boys and young men and sets the stage for a meaningful conversation.

Generator Makerspace
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stern Center for Language and Learning
802-878-2332
learning@sterncenter.org
https://sterncenter.org/

Artist Group Info

eford@sterncenter.org
Generator Makerspace
40 Sears Ln
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-540-0761
communications@generatorvt.com
www.generatorvt.com