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Free Light & Sound Design Workshop

Free Light & Sound Design Workshop

Focusing on tools and techniques of Shadow Puppetry, Projection, and Sound Looping, this workshop will help participants generate evocative worlds for storytelling. Using shadow puppets, masks and found objects, participants will learn principles of interfacing with different light sources, integrating manual shadows with projections, and generating multilayered vocal loops.

Thanks to Vermont Humanities for funding this.
Tuesday, May 5th - 3:45-6:45

Ages 13+

New England Youth Theatre
Free!
03:45 PM - 06:45 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New England Youth Theatre
(802) 246-6398
marketing@neyt.org
https://www.neyt.org/

Artist Group Info

tosha@neyt.org
New England Youth Theatre
100 Flat Street
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
(802) 246-6398
kristina@neyt.org
https://www.neyt.org/