Free Light & Sound Design Workshop

Focusing on tools and techniques of Shadow Puppetry, Projection, and Sound Looping, this workshop will help participants generate evocative worlds for storytelling. Using shadow puppets, masks and found objects, participants will learn principles of interfacing with different light sources, integrating manual shadows with projections, and generating multilayered vocal loops.

Thanks to Vermont Humanities for funding this.

Tuesday, May 5th - 3:45-6:45

Ages 13+