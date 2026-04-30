Free Light & Sound Design Workshop
Free Light & Sound Design Workshop
Focusing on tools and techniques of Shadow Puppetry, Projection, and Sound Looping, this workshop will help participants generate evocative worlds for storytelling. Using shadow puppets, masks and found objects, participants will learn principles of interfacing with different light sources, integrating manual shadows with projections, and generating multilayered vocal loops.
Thanks to Vermont Humanities for funding this.
Tuesday, May 5th - 3:45-6:45
Ages 13+
New England Youth Theatre
Free!
03:45 PM - 06:45 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
New England Youth Theatre
(802) 246-6398
marketing@neyt.org
Artist Group Info
tosha@neyt.org
New England Youth Theatre
100 Flat StreetBrattleboro, Vermont 05301
(802) 246-6398
kristina@neyt.org