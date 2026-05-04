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Foodscape Gardening with Vermont Charlie Nardozzi

Foodscape Gardening with Vermont Charlie Nardozzi

With rising food costs, growing your own produce is a smart and rewarding way to save money while enjoying fresh, local food. But what if you don’t have space for a traditional garden? Discover the solution with Foodscaping, also known as edible landscaping. Join nationally recognized garden expert Charlie Nardozzi, host of Vermont Public’s All Things Gardening, as he shares how to blend beauty and function by incorporating fruits, vegetables, herbs, and berries into your existing yard. Learn where to grow edible plants beyond the garden, how to replace ornamental plants without sacrificing curb appeal, and simple design techniques to create a stunning, productive landscape. Perfect for gardeners of all levels!

Pierson Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pierson Library
8029855124
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://piersonlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

mhibben@shelburnevt.org
Pierson Library
5376 Shelburne Rd.
Shelburne, Vermont 05482
8029855124
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://piersonlibrary.org