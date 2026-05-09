Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Contradance

Contradance

Contradance to benefit Vermont Asylum Assistance Project and Rail City Indivisible. Doors open at 6:30; contradance instruction begins at 6:45. Band members are Will Patton - guitar with Neil Rossi, Franklin Heyburn and Isabella Rottler on fiddle. The caller for the evening is Mark Sustic. Please bring your own non-alcoholic beverage and soft-soled shoes for dancing.

St. Albans City Hall
$25 cash suggested at the door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Rail City Indivisible
8025247605
wanderyear79@gmail.com
St. Albans City Hall
100 N Main St
St. Albans, Vermont