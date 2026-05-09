Contradance
Contradance
Contradance to benefit Vermont Asylum Assistance Project and Rail City Indivisible. Doors open at 6:30; contradance instruction begins at 6:45. Band members are Will Patton - guitar with Neil Rossi, Franklin Heyburn and Isabella Rottler on fiddle. The caller for the evening is Mark Sustic. Please bring your own non-alcoholic beverage and soft-soled shoes for dancing.
St. Albans City Hall
$25 cash suggested at the door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Rail City Indivisible
8025247605
wanderyear79@gmail.com
St. Albans City Hall
100 N Main StSt. Albans, Vermont