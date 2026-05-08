What happens when young artists are invited to build the story themselves?

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Transfixed! happens. NEYT's one-of-a-kind, bold production created with and by young artists.

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In a magical realm where wizards, witches, warlocks and other magical weirdos must learn to use their magic for good or for evil. In a nearby human world, a greedy political regime vies for power by banishing dissidents. Young magicals and young humans alike struggle for control over their lives and agency over their identities all while navigating the pressures of growing up under tyranny.

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Expect spell-casting, portal-making, and shape-shifting in this coming-of-age story of rebellion. If you’re transfixed by magic, cults, revolution, or music, this tale is for you! Bring your tails, your wings, your wands, and your whimsy.

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8 Performances: 5/29 7pm, 5/30 2pm & 7pm, 5/31 2pm, 6/5 7pm, 6/6 7pm & 2pm, 6/7 2pm

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Special Thanks to our Season Sponsors: @southernvermontsolar, @farnum_insulators, The Bear Bookshop, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and @stripe_it_seal_it.