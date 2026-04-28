Burghy's Tavern - A Ruined Vacation

The SUNY Plattsburgh Department of Theatre will conclude the adventure of Burghy’s Tavern,

a special live role-playing game event, on Tuesday, May 5. Session 3 (A Ruined Vacation) will be the last of the Spring 2026 semester. Join Game Master Devin as he spins tales of dangerous monsters and thrilling quests using the most popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game for a group of student player-performers.

The Game Master for our Burghy’s events, Devin Brassard, had this to say, “Burghy’s Tavern brings the dice rolling and wild antics of RPGs to the stage! We have a fun group of players who are excited to make me think on my feet and to build a story together for our audience.”

The finale, Session 3 (A Ruined Vacation), will be played on Tuesday, May 5. Each event is at 7:30 p.m. and is located in the Hartman Theatre within the John Myers Building. General Admission for each evening will be $5. Tickets can be purchased online at https://campusgroups.plattsburgh.edu/musthe/events/ or at the CASH ONLY Box

For a list of our season's events, or to subscribe to our performance news, please visit https://campusgroups.plattsburgh.edu/themus/events/. Questions about this or any events can be directed to Dwayne T. Butchino via email at butc3332@plattsburgh.edu, or by phone at 518-564-2243.