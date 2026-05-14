Boxcar Breakdown Bluegrass Band

Boxcar Breakdown is on the road to fame and fortune, delighting crowds at one Northern Vermont venue after another. Spawn of the covid lock-down, this Bluegrass band, is known for traditional vocal harmonies and tight finger lickin’ good pickin’ n’ grinnin’. Yes, these boys like to have a good time and you will too, while the band serves up standards and original compositions, and occasionally the grassification of 70’s pop tunes.

The “maharajah of Mandolin”, the group’s spiritual leader, Mr. Pete Langdell, is a bluegrass legend in the state of Vermont. You will not want to miss hearing him play and sing. Brian Hamlin can play the dickens on that ole Martin flat-top box, and not just another pretty face, he is a fantastic vocalist and the mad-creative genius of Boxcar soul. They come all the way from Los Alamos to set the atomic clock to Mike Riccarelli’s impeccable metronomic bass runs. A snappy dresser with old-world Italian charm, and there is legit reason he is known far and wide as “the Onion River Songbird”. Sadly and lastly, what can be said for the group’s banjoist, Jonny B Belcher. He’s Captain Ahab, and banjo is his white whale. He brings the drive, the cadence, the frilly little up-the neck Scruggs fill-in licks, and suffers the righteous indignation which are decades of Banjo Jokes.

As always, this show is all-ages, BYOB. Suggested donation $10. If the weather’s good, we’ll be on the patio so bring a camp chair!