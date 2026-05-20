Body of Work
Body of Work
Body of Work follows a young cancer researcher, Eloise, living in New York City. In addition to pursuing a PhD in experimental medicine and oncology, Eloise also works as a high-end escort. Body of Work is a play about labor, bodies, and the myths we build around morality.
Briggs Opera House
$30-60
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Rigel Harris
6033812413
rigel.harris@gmail.com
Briggs Opera House
5 South Main StreetWhite River Junction , Vermont 05001
802-281-6848
boxoffice@shakerbridge.org