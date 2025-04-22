Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

This Old House

E22 | Westford Historic Renovation | Side Hustle

Season 46 Episode 22 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor meets Charlie Silva, who's installing maintenance-free composite siding. Inside, Kevin talks with homeowner Emily and kitchen designer Kaytlyn Constantinou about bringing her kitchen vision to life. Out back, Mark McCullough uses repurposed stone to veneer the new addition. Later, Kevin meets Tobias in Switzerland to discuss vocational carpentry training.

Aired: 04/30/25 | Expires: 05/15/25
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 4:32
This Old House
Jackie Rebholz
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:32
Watch 4:00
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Rita Gurry
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:00
Watch 2:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Ernie Johnson
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:46
Watch 2:53
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Sand Screening
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:53
Watch 2:44
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jeanne Hulse
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:44
Watch 4:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jersey Natives: Kevin & Dave O’Connor
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:46
Watch 5:09
This Old House
Rebuilding after Sandy - Carlos and Maria
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 5:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Westford Historic Renovation | Septic, Stairs and Subs
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Episode: S46 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Episode: S46 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Westford Historic Renovation | Heavy Metal
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
Episode: S46 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Westford Historic Renovation | Under a New Roof
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
Episode: S46 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Westford Historic Renovation | Welcome to Westford
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
Episode: S46 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Modern Flare
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
Episode: S46 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Sugar Maple Revival
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Episode: S46 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Rocking Fountain
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Episode: S46 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | The Kitchen Front
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Episode: S46 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Walled in Science
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.
Episode: S46 E12 | 23:42