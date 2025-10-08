Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

This Old House

E4 | Carolina Comeback | Waterproof Work

Season 47 Episode 4 | 23m 42s

In Swannanoa, Kevin O'Connor helps Jim's brother Bill waterproof the bathroom, including around the shower window. Up in North Asheville, he meets with roofers JD and Jayden where the new shingles and flashing are installed with wind and water protection. In East Asheville, Kevin works alongside builder Will to remove rot, reinforce the frame, and replace the damaged boards of Paula's deck.

Aired: 10/15/25 | Expires: 10/30/25
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 4:32
This Old House
Jackie Rebholz
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:32
Watch 4:00
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Rita Gurry
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:00
Watch 2:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Ernie Johnson
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:46
Watch 2:53
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Sand Screening
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:53
Watch 2:44
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jeanne Hulse
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:44
Watch 4:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jersey Natives: Kevin & Dave O’Connor
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:46
Watch 5:09
This Old House
Rebuilding after Sandy - Carlos and Maria
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 5:09
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Carolina Rebuilds | All Clear
Mark investigates the depth of the damage caused to the chimney by fallen trees.
Episode: S47 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Carolina Comeback | Rising Out of the Muck
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
Episode: S47 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Carolina Comeback | Asheville Rebuilds
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Westford Historic Renovation | Historical Gem Again
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
Episode: S46 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Westford Historic Renovation | Mural on the Wall
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Episode: S46 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Westford Historic Renovation | A Family Affair
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.
Episode: S46 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Westford Historic Renovation | Gutted and Rewired
Heath visits Keith Cambell to check in on the rewiring of an antique chandelier.
Episode: S46 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Westford Historic Renovation | Side Hustle
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Episode: S46 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Westford Historic Renovation | Septic, Stairs and Subs
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Episode: S46 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Episode: S46 E20 | 23:42