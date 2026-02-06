Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

This Old House

E15 | Suburban Victorian | Getting Our Ducts in a Row

Season 47 Episode 15 | 23m 42s

Richard Trethewey meets with the HVAC subs who are here to re-duct the house to make the system more efficient. Charlie Silva demos the third-floor ceiling to make room for new insulation. Meanwhile, Tom Silva and Kevin O'Connor install a double-hung window located in the dining room that looks onto the front porch. Back inside, Kevin and Charlie address a sloped floor in the parlor.

Aired: 02/11/26 | Expires: 02/26/26
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 4:32
This Old House
Jackie Rebholz
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:32
Watch 4:00
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Rita Gurry
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:00
Watch 2:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Ernie Johnson
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:46
Watch 2:53
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Sand Screening
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:53
Watch 2:44
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jeanne Hulse
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:44
Watch 4:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jersey Natives: Kevin & Dave O’Connor
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:46
Watch 5:09
This Old House
Rebuilding after Sandy - Carlos and Maria
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 5:09
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Suburban Victorian | Reduce, Reside, Recycle
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
Episode: S47 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Suburban Victorian | Pouring It On
Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
Episode: S47 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Suburban Victorian | Needed In Needham
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Episode: S47 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Carolina Comeback | Coming Home
Final reveal as five families return to their rebuilt homes after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Carolina Comeback | Putting Down Roots
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Episode: S47 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Carolina Comeback |Silt and Stone
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Episode: S47 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Carolina Comeback | Bricks, Blinds and Brews
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Carolina Comeback | Boulder Dash
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Episode: S47 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Carolina Comeback | Community Carpenters
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Episode: S47 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Carolina Comeback | Out of the Mountains
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Episode: S47 E5 | 23:42