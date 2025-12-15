E9 | Carolina Comeback |Silt and Stone

Extras
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Kevin lends a hand at the Asheville locations with waterproofing, roofing and framing.
Mark investigates the depth of the damage caused to the chimney by fallen trees.
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.