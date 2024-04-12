E20 | Glen Ridge Generational | QR Construction

Extras
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.