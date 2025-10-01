E3 | Carolina Rebuilds | All Clear

Extras
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.
Heath visits Keith Cambell to check in on the rewiring of an antique chandelier.
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.