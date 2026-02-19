Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.

PBS News Hour

February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 40 | 57m 46s

February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/18/26 | Expires: 03/21/26
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
Why prediction markets are thriving – and facing scrutiny
Why prediction markets are thriving – and facing scrutiny
Clip: S2026 E40 | 7:30
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
GOP Rep. Mackenzie on Trump's economic, immigration policies
GOP Rep. Mackenzie on Trump's economic and immigration policies
Clip: S2026 E40 | 6:30
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
Trump focuses on affordability ahead of State of the Union
Trump shifts focus to affordability ahead of State of the Union
Clip: S2026 E40 | 5:17
Watch 3:25
PBS News Hour
Ex-South Korean president sentenced to life in prison
Former South Korean president sentenced to life in prison for imposing martial law
Clip: S2026 E40 | 3:25
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Palestinian-American killed by settlers
News Wrap: Palestinian-American killed by settlers in occupied West Bank, officials say
Clip: S2026 E40 | 5:44
Watch 3:47
PBS News Hour
Trump says U.S. will give $10 billion to Board of Peace
Trump says U.S. will give $10 billion to Board of Peace promising to rebuild Gaza
Clip: S2026 E40 | 3:47
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
How the UK is reacting to ex-Prince Andrew's arrest
How the UK is reacting to the arrest of former Prince Andrew
Clip: S2026 E40 | 6:09
Watch 4:21
PBS News Hour
Ex-Prince Andrew arrested in fallout related to Epstein ties
Ex-Prince Andrew arrested in widening fallout related to Jeffrey Epstein ties
Clip: S2026 E40 | 4:21
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on embracing curiosity
A Brief But Spectacular take on embracing curiosity and asking questions
Clip: S2026 E40 | 3:01
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E39 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E38 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E37 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E36 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E35 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E34 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E33 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E32 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E31 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E30 | 57:46