Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 33 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the fallout from the Epstein files grows as members of Congress accuse the Justice Department of inappropriate redactions. Top homeland security officials remain defiant in the face of questions about the deaths of two U.S. citizens during Trump's immigration crackdown. Plus, new details emerge about why FBI agents raided a Georgia elections office.

Aired: 02/09/26 | Expires: 03/12/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 7:19
PBS News Hour
Opera singer Denyce Graves takes her final bow on stage
Opera singer Denyce Graves takes her final bow on stage
Clip: S2026 E33 | 7:19
Watch 8:44
PBS News Hour
Iran spokesman on tensions with U.S.: 'No one wants war'
'No one wants war': Iran spokesman discusses diplomatic path with U.S. after Oman talks
Clip: S2026 E33 | 8:44
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Documents show what led to FBI raid of elections office
FBI documents show what led to raid of Georgia elections office
Clip: S2026 E33 | 5:36
Watch 7:23
PBS News Hour
Mother recounts weeks in immigration custody with children
Mother recounts weeks in immigration custody with her U.S. citizen children
Clip: S2026 E33 | 7:23
Watch 10:19
PBS News Hour
Immigration officials defend tactics amid public backlash
Immigration officials defend officers and tactics as public backlash grows
Clip: S2026 E33 | 10:19
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Images show masked person at Nancy Guthrie's home
News Wrap: Images show masked person at Nancy Guthrie's home the night she disappeared
Clip: S2026 E33 | 5:38
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Epstein files scrubbed to protect powerful men, Khanna says
Epstein files scrubbed to protect 'elite, powerful men,' Rep. Khanna says
Clip: S2026 E33 | 6:56
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's low approval ratings
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's low approval ratings
Clip: S2026 E32 | 7:03
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
Reporter details life for children in Texas migrant facility
Reporter details life for children and families detained in Texas migrant facility
Clip: S2026 E32 | 6:14
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E32 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E31 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E30 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
February 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E29 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E28 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
February 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E27 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E26 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E25 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E24 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E23 | 57:46