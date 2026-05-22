2026 Kia K4 Hatchback & 2026 Jeep Cherokee

The Kia K4 impressed us as a worthwhile replacement for the Forte when it arrived last year; but now, a new Hatchback variant has arrived on our lot, looking to up the K4’s game. We’ll see how it does before our official test of a returning Jeep nameplate, the all-new and now hybrid Cherokee. And we’ll have the usual assortment of Quick Spins and “Your Drive” car care advice.