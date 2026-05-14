2026 Honda Prelude & 2026 Lexus RZ 550e

Extras
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Latest Episodes
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MotorWeek Season 45
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MotorWeek Season 44
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MotorWeek Season 43
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MotorWeek Season 42
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MotorWeek Season 41
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MotorWeek Season 40
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MotorWeek Season 39
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MotorWeek Season 38
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MotorWeek Season 37
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MotorWeek Season 36
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MotorWeek Season 35
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MotorWeek Season 34
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MotorWeek Season 33
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MotorWeek Season 32
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MotorWeek Season 31
We’re testing the new Nissan Sentra and the luxury-tuned Lucid Air Touring!
We’re on an adventure in the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and the Mazda CX-50 Turbo!
We’re checking out this year’s updates to the Infiniti QX60 and Honda Pilot!
We’re plugging into the new Nissan LEAF and disconnecting with the Land Rover Defender.
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
Come ride with us in the refreshed Acura Integra and the charming MINI Cooper S!
We’re flat-out in the Porsche 911 GT3, then cruising in the Ford Maverick Lobo.
Heel-toe into a test of the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, then chill in the latest Ford Expedition.
We’re celebrating 45 years of MotorWeek with a special anniversary episode!
2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition & 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI & Golf R