2026 Acura Integra A-Spec & 2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door

The Acura Integra has benefited from a slight refresh for the ’26 model year, and we’re shifting gears in the latest A-Spec model for a Road Test rundown. We’ll follow this up with another compact car, the MINI Cooper S, which is as charming as ever. We’ll also come at you with new Quick Spins and a throwback comparison test from 1994, pitting two muscle car competitors against each other.