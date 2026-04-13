2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo

The Chevrolet Blazer made a drastic change for the 21st century, and now it’s here at MotorWeek HQ in another new, all-electric form. We’ll see what the Blazer EV has going on before switching over to a Volkswagen best-seller made better, the Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo. Yes, it’s a mouthful, but a fantastic addition to the Tiguan lineup packing more punch!