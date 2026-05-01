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MotorWeek

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid & 2026 Mazda CX-30 Aire Edition

Season 45 Episode 35 | 26m 46s

The Subaru Crosstrek lineup is gaining a plus-one in the form of a new Hybrid grade. From its new powertrain to its Citron Yellow paint, we’ll see if this Crosstrek is just the ticket for the adventurous, eco-conscious buyer. Then it’s another adventure-inspired crossover, the Mazda CX-50 Turbo, looking sharp as ever with a Carbon Edition flair.

Aired: 05/01/26
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.) and Tire Rack.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
Episode: S45 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Porsche Macan Electric & 2025 Ferrari Roma Spyder
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Episode: S45 E13 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door & 2026 Kia Sportage
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
Episode: S45 E12 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 & 2025 RAM 2500
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Episode: S45 E7 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid & 2025 Lincoln Navigator
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
Episode: S45 E8 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2025 Cadillac OPTIQ & 2025 Audi A3
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Episode: S45 E6 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2025 Lexus LX700h & 2025 BMW M5
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Episode: S44 E49 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2025 Drivers' Choice Awards
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Episode: S44 E41 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
10 Most Worthy Affordable Cars Under $30K & 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Episode: S44 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai Tucson & 2025 Infiniti QX80
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Episode: S44 E37 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 INFINITI QX60 & 2026 Honda Pilot
We’re checking out this year’s updates to the Infiniti QX60 and Honda Pilot!
Episode: S45 E34 | 26:46
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We’re plugging into the new Nissan LEAF and disconnecting with the Land Rover Defender.
Episode: S45 E33 | 26:46
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2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
Episode: S45 E32 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2026 Acura Integra A-Spec & 2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door
Come ride with us in the refreshed Acura Integra and the charming MINI Cooper S!
Episode: S45 E31 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2026 Porsche 911 GT3 & 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo
We’re flat-out in the Porsche 911 GT3, then cruising in the Ford Maverick Lobo.
Episode: S45 E30 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF & 2025 Ford Expedition
Heel-toe into a test of the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, then chill in the latest Ford Expedition.
Episode: S45 E29 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
45 years of MotorWeek: Anniversary Special
We’re celebrating 45 years of MotorWeek with a special anniversary episode!
Episode: S45 E28 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition & 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI & Golf R
2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition & 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI & Golf R
Episode: S45 E27 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2026 BMW M2 CS & 2026 Subaru Outback
Buckle up for some hot laps of the BMW M2 CS, then settle into the new Subaru Outback.
Episode: S45 E26 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2026 Porsche Panamera GTS & 2026 Hyundai Palisade
We’ll punch it Porsche Panamera style then haul it home in the Hyundai Palisade.
Episode: S45 E25 | 26:46