Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here

The Quietest Year

Season 21 Episode 1 | 1hr 15m 38s

Filmmaker Karen Akins’ darkly quirky personal quest to curb noise pollution in her quaint Vermont village uncovers dire consequences for noise regulation, not only in her home state, but nationwide.

Aired: 02/05/25 | Expires: 02/06/26
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc. | Learn about the Made Here Fund
Extras
Watch 0:30
Made Here
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public premieres Feb. 6, 2024
Preview: S21 | 0:30
Watch 8:39
Made Here
Delta Bell
Short animated film imagines the Vermont flood of 1927
Special: 8:39
Watch 11:45
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Babes Bar in Bethel
Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals,
Special: 11:45
Watch 7:20
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Woodlawn Farmstead in Pawlet
Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
Special: 7:20
Watch 13:18
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Willey's Store in Greensboro
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
Special: 13:18
Watch 19:27
Made Here
Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Episode: S20 E3 | 19:27
Watch 0:30
Made Here
Fall 2024
This season highlights the people and places that make this place great unique stories.
Preview: S20 | 0:30
Watch 8:26
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Elmore Mountain Bread
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Special: 8:26
Watch 8:03
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Parro's Gun Shop
Visit with the founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium.
Special: 8:03
Watch 9:21
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Jenna’s Promise is turning tragedy into hope in Johnson
Visiting a non-profit founded in memory of Jenna Tatro, a victim of the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Special: 9:21
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Fall 2024
  • Winter / Spring 2024
  • Fall 2023
  • Made Here Season 17
  • Made Here Season 16
  • Winter / Spring 2022
  • Fall 2021
  • Made Here Season 13
  • Fall 2020
  • Summer 2020
  • Winter / Spring 2020
  • Fall 2019
  • Summer 2019
  • Winter / Spring 2019
  • Fall 2018
  • Summer 2018
  • Winter / Spring 2018
  • Summer 2017
  • Winter / Spring 2017
  • Fall 2016 - premiere season
Watch 1:43:31
Made Here
Sara's Circus
Sara Greene, a 43-year-old single New Hampshire mother, has a dream—to start her own tented circus.
Episode: S20 E13 | 1:43:31
Watch 29:10
Made Here
Weight, What?
Weight discrimination and stigma are causing more harm than we thought.
Episode: S20 E12 | 29:10
Watch 11:47
Made Here
Discussing the Made Here film Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age.
An interview with one of the women whose lives have been particularly affected by online violence.
Episode: S20 E1101 | 11:47
Watch 1:16:40
Made Here
Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age
A shocking story of four women leaders whose lives are overturned by cyberviolence.
Episode: S20 E11 | 1:16:40
Watch 30:38
Made Here
Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made
An unfinished early film about a man eating turtle in New England.
Episode: S20 E10 | 30:38
Watch 28:53
Made Here
Defending The Dark - Preserving the night sky in Maine
How saving the dark sky can reduce the harmful effects of light pollution.
Episode: S20 E9 | 28:53
Watch 36:49
Made Here
La Frontière
La Frontière is a poetic documentary portrait of Maine’s border with Canada
Episode: S20 E8 | 36:49
Watch 29:59
Made Here
Rough Blazing Star
A new experimental documentary film project from Vermont artist/filmmaker Christopher Wiersema
Episode: S20 E7 | 29:59
Watch 23:01
Made Here
7 Years in Vermont | How the changing seasons affect a Latin American Vermonter
A Nicaraguan's perspective on seven years living in Cabot and the changing seasons
Episode: S20 E6 | 23:01
Watch 26:52
Made Here
Fore & Aft
A profound mentor/mentee relationship within the oldest wooden boat shop in America.
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:52